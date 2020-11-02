Earnings results for Godaddy (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

ICC last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2020. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. ICC has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. ICC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Godaddy (NASDAQ:ICCH)

Dividend Strength: Godaddy (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC does not currently pay a dividend. ICC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Godaddy (NASDAQ:ICCH)

In the past three months, ICC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of ICC is held by insiders. Only 14.01% of the stock of ICC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Godaddy (NASDAQ:ICCH



The P/E ratio of ICC is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.66. The P/E ratio of ICC is 15.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.01. ICC has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

