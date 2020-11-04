Earnings results for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes last issued its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 136.83%. The high price target for GOL is $22.00 and the low price target for GOL is $5.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.88, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a forecasted upside of 136.8% from its current price of $5.44. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes does not currently pay a dividend. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

In the past three months, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.96% of the stock of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL



Earnings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.42) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is -1.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes is -1.13, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here