Earnings results for Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golar LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 85.55%. The high price target for GMLP is $6.00 and the low price target for GMLP is $4.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golar LNG Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, Golar LNG Partners has a forecasted upside of 85.5% from its current price of $2.56. Golar LNG Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 3.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Golar LNG Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Golar LNG Partners is 9.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Golar LNG Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.52% next year. This indicates that Golar LNG Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

In the past three months, Golar LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.17% of the stock of Golar LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP



Earnings for Golar LNG Partners are expected to decrease by -1.18% in the coming year, from $0.85 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Golar LNG Partners is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of Golar LNG Partners is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Golar LNG Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.31. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Golar LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.34. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

