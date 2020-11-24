Earnings results for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golar LNG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.26%. The high price target for GLNG is $19.00 and the low price target for GLNG is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG does not currently pay a dividend. Golar LNG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

In the past three months, Golar LNG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Golar LNG is held by insiders. 58.61% of the stock of Golar LNG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG



Earnings for Golar LNG are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to $0.46 per share. Golar LNG has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

