Gold Resource Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Gold Resource last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Gold Resource has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year.

Gold Resource has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gold Resource has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Gold Resource is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gold Resource will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.67% next year. This indicates that Gold Resource will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Gold Resource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Gold Resource is held by insiders. 41.92% of the stock of Gold Resource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gold Resource are expected to grow by 1,400.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Gold Resource is -94.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gold Resource is -94.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gold Resource has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

