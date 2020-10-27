Earnings results for Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

Golden Star Resources, Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Golden Star Resources last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company earned $85.63 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Star Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.70%. The high price target for GSS is $8.00 and the low price target for GSS is $6.25. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Golden Star Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.13, Golden Star Resources has a forecasted upside of 65.7% from its current price of $4.30. Golden Star Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

Golden Star Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Star Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS)

In the past three months, Golden Star Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Golden Star Resources is held by insiders. Only 25.42% of the stock of Golden Star Resources is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS



Earnings for Golden Star Resources are expected to grow by 80.77% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Golden Star Resources is -8.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

