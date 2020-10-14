Earnings results for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.79.

Goldman Sachs Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 15th, 2020. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Goldman Sachs Group has generated $21.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Goldman Sachs Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $247.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.40%. The high price target for GS is $355.00 and the low price target for GS is $200.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Goldman Sachs Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Goldman Sachs Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $247.50, Goldman Sachs Group has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $210.81. Goldman Sachs Group has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Goldman Sachs Group has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Goldman Sachs Group is 23.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Goldman Sachs Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.02% next year. This indicates that Goldman Sachs Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

In the past three months, Goldman Sachs Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Goldman Sachs Group is held by insiders. 68.70% of the stock of Goldman Sachs Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS



Earnings for Goldman Sachs Group are expected to grow by 72.05% in the coming year, from $13.20 to $22.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Goldman Sachs Group is 11.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.81. The P/E ratio of Goldman Sachs Group is 11.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.66. Goldman Sachs Group has a PEG Ratio of 6.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Goldman Sachs Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

