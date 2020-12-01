Earnings results for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Golub Capital BDC last announced its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year. Golub Capital BDC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.01%. The high price target for GBDC is $12.00 and the low price target for GBDC is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Golub Capital BDC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Golub Capital BDC has a forecasted downside of 16.0% from its current price of $13.99. Golub Capital BDC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.31%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Golub Capital BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 91.34%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Golub Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 105.45% in the coming year. This indicates that Golub Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

In the past three months, Golub Capital BDC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,389,650.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by insiders. 39.87% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC



Earnings for Golub Capital BDC are expected to decrease by -9.84% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is -9.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is -9.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Golub Capital BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

