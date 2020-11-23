Earnings results for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golub Capital BDC in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.30%. The high price target for GBDC is $12.00 and the low price target for GBDC is $11.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Golub Capital BDC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.75, Golub Capital BDC has a forecasted downside of 14.3% from its current price of $13.71. Golub Capital BDC has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.41%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Golub Capital BDC has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Golub Capital BDC is 91.34%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Golub Capital BDC will have a dividend payout ratio of 105.45% in the coming year. This indicates that Golub Capital BDC may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

In the past three months, Golub Capital BDC insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,337,720.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by insiders. 39.87% of the stock of Golub Capital BDC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC



Earnings for Golub Capital BDC are expected to decrease by -9.84% in the coming year, from $1.22 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is -9.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Golub Capital BDC is -9.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Golub Capital BDC has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

