Earnings results for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Goosehead Insurance last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company earned $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.7. Goosehead Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $80.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.23%. The high price target for GSHD is $90.00 and the low price target for GSHD is $70.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Goosehead Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $80.00, Goosehead Insurance has a forecasted downside of 25.2% from its current price of $107.00. Goosehead Insurance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance does not currently pay a dividend. Goosehead Insurance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

In the past three months, Goosehead Insurance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $52,121,312.00 in company stock. 63.43% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.91% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD



Earnings for Goosehead Insurance are expected to grow by 56.52% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 305.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 305.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36.

