Earnings results for Gores Metropoulos Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Gores Metropoulos Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gores Metropoulos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.73%. The high price target for GMHI is $16.00 and the low price target for GMHI is $16.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gores Metropoulos has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Gores Metropoulos has a forecasted upside of 17.7% from its current price of $13.59. Gores Metropoulos has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gores Metropoulos Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Gores Metropoulos does not currently pay a dividend. Gores Metropoulos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gores Metropoulos Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI)

In the past three months, Gores Metropoulos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 64.95% of the stock of Gores Metropoulos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gores Metropoulos Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI



Earnings for Gores Metropoulos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.25) per share. Gores Metropoulos has a P/B Ratio of 123.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

