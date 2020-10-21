Earnings results for Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Graco last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.5. Graco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Graco (NYSE:GGG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.24%. The high price target for GGG is $65.00 and the low price target for GGG is $45.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graco is 36.84%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Graco will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.84% next year. This indicates that Graco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Graco (NYSE:GGG)

In the past three months, Graco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,359,974.00 in company stock. Only 4.12% of the stock of Graco is held by insiders. 84.68% of the stock of Graco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graco (NYSE:GGG



Earnings for Graco are expected to grow by 16.35% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Graco is 41.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Graco is 41.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Graco has a PEG Ratio of 5.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Graco has a P/B Ratio of 10.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

