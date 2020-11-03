Earnings results for GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

GrafTech International last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business earned $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GrafTech International has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.4. GrafTech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GrafTech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.93%. The high price target for EAF is $15.00 and the low price target for EAF is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GrafTech International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GrafTech International is 1.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GrafTech International will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.20% next year. This indicates that GrafTech International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

In the past three months, GrafTech International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,069,812.00 in company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of GrafTech International is held by insiders. 99.49% of the stock of GrafTech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF



Earnings for GrafTech International are expected to grow by 24.66% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of GrafTech International is 3.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of GrafTech International is 3.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.34.

