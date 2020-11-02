Earnings results for Graham (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75.

Dorian LPG last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The company earned $73.17 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. Dorian LPG has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.15%. The high price target for LPG is $13.00 and the low price target for LPG is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dorian LPG has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Dorian LPG has a forecasted upside of 34.1% from its current price of $8.20. Dorian LPG has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG does not currently pay a dividend. Dorian LPG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

In the past three months, Dorian LPG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.60% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by insiders. 75.01% of the stock of Dorian LPG is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)



The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 3.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of Dorian LPG is 3.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 16.36. Dorian LPG has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

