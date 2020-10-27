Earnings results for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Graham last posted its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business earned $16.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.48 million. Graham has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Graham has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graham in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.30%. The high price target for GHM is $17.00 and the low price target for GHM is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graham has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Graham has a forecasted upside of 28.3% from its current price of $13.25. Graham has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graham has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graham is 157.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Graham will have a dividend payout ratio of 314.29% in the coming year. This indicates that Graham may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

In the past three months, Graham insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.63% of the stock of Graham is held by insiders. 74.62% of the stock of Graham is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graham (NYSE:GHM



Earnings for Graham are expected to decrease by -6.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Graham is -1,325,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Graham is -1,325,000.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Graham has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

