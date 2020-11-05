Earnings results for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24.

Grand Canyon Education last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm earned $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education has generated $5.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Grand Canyon Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.90%. The high price target for LOPE is $114.00 and the low price target for LOPE is $105.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Grand Canyon Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.00, Grand Canyon Education has a forecasted upside of 33.9% from its current price of $82.15. Grand Canyon Education has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education does not currently pay a dividend. Grand Canyon Education does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

In the past three months, Grand Canyon Education insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $599,253.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Grand Canyon Education is held by insiders. 99.94% of the stock of Grand Canyon Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE



Earnings for Grand Canyon Education are expected to grow by 12.98% in the coming year, from $5.47 to $6.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Grand Canyon Education is 15.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Grand Canyon Education is 15.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Grand Canyon Education has a PEG Ratio of 0.97. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Grand Canyon Education has a P/B Ratio of 2.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

