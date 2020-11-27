Earnings results for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Analyst Opinion on Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Granite Construction in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.85%. The high price target for GVA is $30.00 and the low price target for GVA is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Granite Construction has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Granite Construction has a forecasted downside of 20.9% from its current price of $25.27. Granite Construction has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction pays a meaningful dividend of 1.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Granite Construction has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Granite Construction will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.40% next year. This indicates that Granite Construction will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

In the past three months, Granite Construction insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Granite Construction is held by insiders. 99.62% of the stock of Granite Construction is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA



Earnings for Granite Construction are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.50) to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Granite Construction is -11.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Granite Construction is -11.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Granite Construction has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

