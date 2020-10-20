Earnings results for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Graphic Packaging last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Its revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Graphic Packaging has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Graphic Packaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.82%. The high price target for GPK is $18.00 and the low price target for GPK is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graphic Packaging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.33, Graphic Packaging has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $14.35. Graphic Packaging has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging pays a meaningful dividend of 2.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graphic Packaging has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graphic Packaging is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Graphic Packaging will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.09% next year. This indicates that Graphic Packaging will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

In the past three months, Graphic Packaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of Graphic Packaging is held by insiders. 96.09% of the stock of Graphic Packaging is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK



Earnings for Graphic Packaging are expected to grow by 8.49% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Graphic Packaging is 32.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Graphic Packaging is 32.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Graphic Packaging has a PEG Ratio of 0.55. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Graphic Packaging has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

