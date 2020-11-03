Earnings results for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.05%. The high price target for GLDD is $14.35 and the low price target for GLDD is $14.35. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.35, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a forecasted upside of 39.1% from its current price of $10.32. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not currently pay a dividend. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $138,723.00 in company stock. Only 2.85% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by insiders. 86.46% of the stock of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 10.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 10.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.62. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

