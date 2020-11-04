Earnings results for Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Great Panther Mining last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business earned $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.78 million. Great Panther Mining has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Panther Mining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 224.56%. The high price target for GPL is $2.75 and the low price target for GPL is $2.75. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Great Panther Mining has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Great Panther Mining does not currently pay a dividend. Great Panther Mining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

In the past three months, Great Panther Mining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.25% of the stock of Great Panther Mining is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL



Earnings for Great Panther Mining are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Panther Mining is -4.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Great Panther Mining has a P/B Ratio of 2.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

