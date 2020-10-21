Earnings results for Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Great Southern Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The business earned $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Great Southern Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Southern Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.16%. The high price target for GSBC is $38.00 and the low price target for GSBC is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Great Southern Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, Great Southern Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $39.24. Great Southern Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Great Southern Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 26.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Great Southern Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.03% next year. This indicates that Great Southern Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

In the past three months, Great Southern Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.10% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by insiders. 46.15% of the stock of Great Southern Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC



Earnings for Great Southern Bancorp are expected to decrease by -14.20% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 8.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.70. The P/E ratio of Great Southern Bancorp is 8.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Great Southern Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

