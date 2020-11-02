Earnings results for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Camping World last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Camping World has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Camping World has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camping World in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.46%. The high price target for CWH is $50.00 and the low price target for CWH is $6.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Camping World has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Camping World has a forecasted upside of 13.5% from its current price of $26.44. Camping World has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Camping World has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camping World has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Camping World will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.01% next year. This indicates that Camping World will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Camping World insiders have sold 11,436.04% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,808,475.00 in company stock and sold $208,626,418.00 in company stock. 49.80% of the stock of Camping World is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 39.26% of the stock of Camping World is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Camping World are expected to grow by 10.78% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Camping World is -67.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Camping World is -67.79, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Camping World has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued.

