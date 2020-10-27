Earnings results for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Great Western Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company earned $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Great Western Bancorp has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year. Great Western Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.93%. The high price target for GWB is $37.00 and the low price target for GWB is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Great Western Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.67, Great Western Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 44.9% from its current price of $14.26. Great Western Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Great Western Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Great Western Bancorp is 1.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Great Western Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.60% next year. This indicates that Great Western Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

In the past three months, Great Western Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $384,894.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Great Western Bancorp is held by insiders. 96.67% of the stock of Great Western Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB



Earnings for Great Western Bancorp are expected to grow by 105.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Western Bancorp is -1.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Great Western Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 3.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Great Western Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

