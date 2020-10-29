Earnings results for Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Green Brick Partners last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Green Brick Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Brick Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.30%. The high price target for GRBK is $22.50 and the low price target for GRBK is $16.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Green Brick Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.38, Green Brick Partners has a forecasted upside of 17.3% from its current price of $17.37. Green Brick Partners has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Green Brick Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

In the past three months, Green Brick Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.10% of the stock of Green Brick Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 82.37% of the stock of Green Brick Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK



Earnings for Green Brick Partners are expected to grow by 17.65% in the coming year, from $2.04 to $2.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Brick Partners is 10.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Green Brick Partners is 10.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Green Brick Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

