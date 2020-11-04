Earnings results for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Green Dot last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.94 million. Its revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Green Dot has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.8. Green Dot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Dot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.02%. The high price target for GDOT is $72.00 and the low price target for GDOT is $39.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot does not currently pay a dividend. Green Dot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

In the past three months, Green Dot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $957,309.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Green Dot is held by insiders. 93.24% of the stock of Green Dot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT



Earnings for Green Dot are expected to grow by 37.40% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 58.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 58.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. Green Dot has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

