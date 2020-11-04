Earnings results for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.15.

Green Plains last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650 million. Green Plains has generated ($3.71) earnings per share over the last year. Green Plains has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Plains in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.53%. The high price target for GPRE is $24.00 and the low price target for GPRE is $11.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Green Plains has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.80, Green Plains has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $14.93. Green Plains has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains does not currently pay a dividend. Green Plains does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

In the past three months, Green Plains insiders have bought 64.43% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $421,300.00 in company stock and sold $256,215.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Green Plains is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE



Earnings for Green Plains are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Plains is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Green Plains is -5.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Green Plains has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

