Earnings results for Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Greenlight Capital Re.

Dividend Strength: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re does not currently pay a dividend. Greenlight Capital Re does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

In the past three months, Greenlight Capital Re insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.82% of the stock of Greenlight Capital Re is held by insiders. 42.53% of the stock of Greenlight Capital Re is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE



The P/E ratio of Greenlight Capital Re is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Greenlight Capital Re is -3.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Greenlight Capital Re has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here