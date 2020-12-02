Earnings results for GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GreenTree Hospitality Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.59%. The high price target for GHG is $17.10 and the low price target for GHG is $17.10. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GreenTree Hospitality Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group is 35.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GreenTree Hospitality Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.49% next year. This indicates that GreenTree Hospitality Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

In the past three months, GreenTree Hospitality Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.67% of the stock of GreenTree Hospitality Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG



Earnings for GreenTree Hospitality Group are expected to grow by 69.57% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group is 33.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of GreenTree Hospitality Group is 33.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

