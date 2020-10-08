Earnings results for Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/08/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Griffin Industrial Realty last released its earnings results on July 9th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Griffin Industrial Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Dividend Strength: Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Griffin Industrial Realty has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Griffin Industrial Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF)

In the past three months, Griffin Industrial Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $155,550.00 in company stock. Only 27.60% of the stock of Griffin Industrial Realty is held by insiders. 50.05% of the stock of Griffin Industrial Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF)



The P/E ratio of Griffin Industrial Realty is -111.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Griffin Industrial Realty is -111.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Griffin Industrial Realty has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

