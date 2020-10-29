Earnings results for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.5600000000000005. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.02.

Group 1 Automotive last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.86. The firm earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive has generated $10.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Group 1 Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Group 1 Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.52%. The high price target for GPI is $185.00 and the low price target for GPI is $82.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Group 1 Automotive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.00, Group 1 Automotive has a forecasted upside of 16.5% from its current price of $108.99. Group 1 Automotive has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive does not currently pay a dividend. Group 1 Automotive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

In the past three months, Group 1 Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,977,517.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Group 1 Automotive is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI



Earnings for Group 1 Automotive are expected to decrease by -2.12% in the coming year, from $16.04 to $15.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 13.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Group 1 Automotive is 13.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.61. Group 1 Automotive has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Group 1 Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

