GrubHub Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

GrubHub last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business earned $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year. GrubHub has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

29 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GrubHub in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.08%. The high price target for GRUB is $79.00 and the low price target for GRUB is $30.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 24 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GrubHub has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.97, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 24 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.33, GrubHub has a forecasted downside of 31.1% from its current price of $77.38. GrubHub has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub does not currently pay a dividend. GrubHub does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

In the past three months, GrubHub insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,808,790.00 in company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of GrubHub is held by insiders. 98.36% of the stock of GrubHub is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB



Earnings for GrubHub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.89) per share. The P/E ratio of GrubHub is -67.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GrubHub is -67.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GrubHub has a P/B Ratio of 4.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

