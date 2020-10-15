Earnings results for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.00. The firm earned $27.25 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.61%. The high price target for OMAB is $73.00 and the low price target for OMAB is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte does not currently pay a dividend. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

In the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB



Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte are expected to grow by 36.97% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is 15.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is 15.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a PEG Ratio of 10.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

