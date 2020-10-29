Earnings results for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico last announced its earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The business earned $63.74 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has generated $5.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.7. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.47%. The high price target for PAC is $90.20 and the low price target for PAC is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.60, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $84.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is 38.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.14% next year. This indicates that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

In the past three months, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.36% of the stock of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC



Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico are expected to grow by 13.85% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a PEG Ratio of 7.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a P/B Ratio of 4.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

