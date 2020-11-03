Earnings results for Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Grupo Simec last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $325.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Grupo Simec.

Dividend Strength: Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

Grupo Simec is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Grupo Simec does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM)

In the past three months, Grupo Simec insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.19% of the stock of Grupo Simec is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM



The P/E ratio of Grupo Simec is 9.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Grupo Simec is 9.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.05. Grupo Simec has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here