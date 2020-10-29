Earnings results for GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

GSI Technology last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business earned $6.62 million during the quarter. GSI Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GSI Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GSI Technology in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology does not currently pay a dividend. GSI Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

In the past three months, GSI Technology insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,360.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 35.30% of the stock of GSI Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.16% of the stock of GSI Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT



The P/E ratio of GSI Technology is -8.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GSI Technology is -8.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GSI Technology has a P/B Ratio of 1.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

