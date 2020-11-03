Earnings results for Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Guangshen Railway last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $520.57 million for the quarter. Guangshen Railway has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Guangshen Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guangshen Railway in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

There is not enough analysis data for Guangshen Railway.

Dividend Strength: Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Guangshen Railway does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH)

In the past three months, Guangshen Railway insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 71.40% of the stock of Guangshen Railway is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.63% of the stock of Guangshen Railway is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH



The P/E ratio of Guangshen Railway is -13.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guangshen Railway has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

