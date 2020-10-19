Earnings results for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Guaranty Bancshares last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business earned $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Guaranty Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guaranty Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.78%. The high price target for GNTY is $35.00 and the low price target for GNTY is $35.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Guaranty Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, Guaranty Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 24.8% from its current price of $28.05. Guaranty Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guaranty Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 35.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Guaranty Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.70% next year. This indicates that Guaranty Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

In the past three months, Guaranty Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $48,700.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 29.58% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 20.49% of the stock of Guaranty Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY



Earnings for Guaranty Bancshares are expected to grow by 3.32% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 14.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.73. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Bancshares is 14.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Guaranty Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

