Earnings results for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/15/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 15th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.87%. The high price target for GFED is $16.00 and the low price target for GFED is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $14.83. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Guaranty Federal Bancshares is 28.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Guaranty Federal Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 133.33% in the coming year. This indicates that Guaranty Federal Bancshares may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

In the past three months, Guaranty Federal Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $138.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 29.50% of the stock of Guaranty Federal Bancshares is held by insiders. Only 25.07% of the stock of Guaranty Federal Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED



Earnings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares are expected to decrease by -62.81% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $0.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Federal Bancshares is 7.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Guaranty Federal Bancshares is 7.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.53. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

