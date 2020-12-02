Earnings results for Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Guess’ last announced its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Guess’ has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Guess’ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guess’ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.62%. The high price target for GES is $21.00 and the low price target for GES is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Guess’ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.20, Guess’ has a forecasted downside of 0.7% from its current price of $16.32. Guess’ has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess’ pays a meaningful dividend of 2.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guess’ has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Guess’ is 31.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Guess’ will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.85% next year. This indicates that Guess’ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

In the past three months, Guess’ insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,000,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 34.90% of the stock of Guess’ is held by insiders. 68.62% of the stock of Guess’ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Guess’ (NYSE:GES



Earnings for Guess’ are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.87) to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -12.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -12.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guess’ has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

