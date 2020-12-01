Earnings results for Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Guess’ last issued its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Its revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess’ has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. Guess’ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020. Guess’ will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Guess’ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.51%. The high price target for GES is $22.00 and the low price target for GES is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess’ pays a meaningful dividend of 2.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Guess’ has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Guess’ is 31.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Guess’ will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.85% next year. This indicates that Guess’ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

In the past three months, Guess’ insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,000,150.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 34.90% of the stock of Guess’ is held by insiders. 66.61% of the stock of Guess’ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Guess’ (NYSE:GES



Earnings for Guess’ are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.87) to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -12.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Guess’ is -12.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Guess’ has a P/B Ratio of 1.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

