Earnings results for Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.19, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1,481.71%. The high price target for GPOR is $4.00 and the low price target for GPOR is $0.25. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Gulfport Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR)

In the past three months, Gulfport Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,787,781.00 in company stock. Only 0.45% of the stock of Gulfport Energy is held by insiders. 83.37% of the stock of Gulfport Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR



Earnings for Gulfport Energy are expected to grow by 140.00% in the coming year, from $0.10 to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Gulfport Energy is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gulfport Energy is -0.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Gulfport Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.02. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

