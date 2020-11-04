Earnings results for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Haemonetics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Haemonetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Haemonetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.31%. The high price target for HAE is $141.00 and the low price target for HAE is $110.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Haemonetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.00, Haemonetics has a forecasted upside of 22.3% from its current price of $102.20. Haemonetics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics does not currently pay a dividend. Haemonetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

In the past three months, Haemonetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $161,917.00 in company stock. Only 1.63% of the stock of Haemonetics is held by insiders. 96.33% of the stock of Haemonetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE



Earnings for Haemonetics are expected to grow by 44.81% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $3.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Haemonetics is 55.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Haemonetics is 55.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Haemonetics has a PEG Ratio of 3.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Haemonetics has a P/B Ratio of 8.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here