Earnings results for Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/30/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Dividend Strength: Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

Hailiang Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. Hailiang Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)

In the past three months, Hailiang Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of Hailiang Education Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG)



Hailiang Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

