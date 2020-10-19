Earnings results for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Halliburton last released its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business earned $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Halliburton has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year. Halliburton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Halliburton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.28%. The high price target for HAL is $26.00 and the low price target for HAL is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 18 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Halliburton has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Halliburton is 14.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Halliburton will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.14% next year. This indicates that Halliburton will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

In the past three months, Halliburton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of Halliburton is held by insiders. 71.49% of the stock of Halliburton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL



Earnings for Halliburton are expected to grow by 1.82% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Halliburton is -2.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Halliburton is -2.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Halliburton has a PEG Ratio of 3.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Halliburton has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

