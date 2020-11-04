Earnings results for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Hamilton Beach Brands last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Hamilton Beach Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

Dividend Strength: Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hamilton Beach Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hamilton Beach Brands is 20.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hamilton Beach Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.27% next year. This indicates that Hamilton Beach Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)

In the past three months, Hamilton Beach Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.23% of the stock of Hamilton Beach Brands is held by insiders. Only 34.63% of the stock of Hamilton Beach Brands is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB



Earnings for Hamilton Beach Brands are expected to remain at $2.20 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Beach Brands is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Beach Brands is 10.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.13. Hamilton Beach Brands has a P/B Ratio of 8.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

