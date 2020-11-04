Earnings results for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Hamilton Lane last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Its revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hamilton Lane has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Hamilton Lane has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hamilton Lane in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.93%. The high price target for HLNE is $84.00 and the low price target for HLNE is $66.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hamilton Lane has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.00, Hamilton Lane has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $73.32. Hamilton Lane has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hamilton Lane has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hamilton Lane is 62.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hamilton Lane will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.82% next year. This indicates that Hamilton Lane will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

In the past three months, Hamilton Lane insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,263,500.00 in company stock. Only 34.55% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by insiders. 56.94% of the stock of Hamilton Lane is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE



Earnings for Hamilton Lane are expected to grow by 31.79% in the coming year, from $1.73 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 40.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Hamilton Lane is 40.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Hamilton Lane has a P/B Ratio of 16.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

