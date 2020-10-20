Earnings results for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Hancock Whitney last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The business earned $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Whitney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hancock Whitney in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.14%. The high price target for HWC is $41.00 and the low price target for HWC is $23.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hancock Whitney has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.00, Hancock Whitney has a forecasted upside of 34.1% from its current price of $21.62. Hancock Whitney has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hancock Whitney has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

In the past three months, Hancock Whitney insiders have sold 420.54% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $13,053.00 in company stock and sold $67,946.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC



