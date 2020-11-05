Earnings results for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Hanesbrands last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Hanesbrands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hanesbrands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.56%. The high price target for HBI is $20.00 and the low price target for HBI is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hanesbrands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.15, Hanesbrands has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $16.37. Hanesbrands has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Hanesbrands pays a meaningful dividend of 3.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hanesbrands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hanesbrands is 34.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hanesbrands will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.14% next year. This indicates that Hanesbrands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Hanesbrands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,419,625.00 in company stock. Only 0.77% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by insiders. 93.72% of the stock of Hanesbrands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hanesbrands are expected to grow by 16.08% in the coming year, from $1.43 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is 11.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Hanesbrands is 11.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Hanesbrands has a PEG Ratio of 3.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hanesbrands has a P/B Ratio of 4.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

