Hanger, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Hanger last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70. The firm earned $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million. Hanger has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7.

Hanger does not currently pay a dividend. Hanger does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hanger insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.81% of the stock of Hanger is held by insiders. 93.28% of the stock of Hanger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hanger are expected to grow by 391.30% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanger is 18.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.20. The P/E ratio of Hanger is 18.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Hanger has a P/B Ratio of 77.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

