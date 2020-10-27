Earnings results for Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Hanmi Financial last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The business earned $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. Hanmi Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hanmi Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.33%. The high price target for HAFC is $9.00 and the low price target for HAFC is $9.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hanmi Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Hanmi Financial has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $9.03. Hanmi Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hanmi Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Hanmi Financial is 30.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hanmi Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.78% next year. This indicates that Hanmi Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

In the past three months, Hanmi Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Hanmi Financial is held by insiders. 86.60% of the stock of Hanmi Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC



Earnings for Hanmi Financial are expected to grow by 2.22% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Hanmi Financial is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Hanmi Financial is 10.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Hanmi Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

